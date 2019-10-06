Simon Cowell Rides Bikes With Family As He Turns 60 Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors He says weight loss from his new diet altered his appearance.

Simon Cowell will be celebrating his 60th birthday tomorrow.

Ahead of his big day, the music producer enjoyed a bike ride along the beach with his family.

In celebration of another year, Cowell exclusively told Sunday People that due to what he calls the “Simon Diet,” he will be staying away from cake, but may possibly indulge in a few beers.

“No birthday cake. There will not be a birthday cake but I can still drink beer, so I am happy,” he said.

He shared that the having no cake would would be the worth sacrifice as he has benefited from the diet, both physically and mentally.

“I went on this diet and it has worked and I feel better. It hasn’t been difficult for me but the difference I feel in 12 months is unbelievable – mentally as well,” said Simon.

“Memory, my clarity, sleeping better, feeling better. I mean, it actually genuinely does work and then you become very aware of what you are putting in your body. So it is positive.”

Furthermore, the businessman added his increased energy allows him to keep up with his five year old son Eric.

“Eric was a big part of it because he is five and I was conscious his energy, the minute he wakes up and right before bed, he is all over the place.

“You want to be able to be with him in the day time and play sports with him and that was a big part of it as well.”

As readers know, Cowell is just as active a parent as he claims to be. Just last month, during Labor Day weekend, he attended a cookout with his lady friend Lauren Silverman and Eric. The family also visited Barbados where he and his mini me rode jet skis with Transformers Masks on.

While the America’s Got Talent judge credits the diet for his health and overall well being, he’s previously mentioned it resulted in a “20 pound weight loss that altered his appearance.

America’s Holistic Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not worked on Cowell, believes his new face looks like a bad Botox job.

”I think he’s had some bad Botox. If Botox is injected too far out on the side of the forehead, it can cause the forehead and eyebrows to droop,” Dr. Youn said.

Aesthetic Injector Kristina Kitsos, RN, MBA, who also didn’t work on the 59 year old gave her expert opinion on the before and after photos of Cowell as well.

“Simon Cowell has had too much Botox in the lateral forehead, causing the sides of his eyebrows to droop down like that. I strongly advise my clients to do a little and add to it if necessary, therefore they look rested and natural. This is definitely a case where less would have been more,” Kitsos told Radar.

Check out the gallery for photos of Cowell and his family bike riding by the beach.