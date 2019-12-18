Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Set Fights, Bad Business & Family Hell! Nastiest Celebrity Feuds Of 2019 Exposed See how the stars battled all year.

Celebrities proved in 2019 that they just can’t get along!

From family struggles to business disputes, multiple stars were embroiled in bitter feuds.

Caitlyn Jenner shocked fans on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here by revealing that she hasn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian in years.

For her part, Khloe feuded with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods for kissing her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The cheating ended Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ star Khloe’s relationship.

Out of nowhere, The View host Sunny Hostin bashed Bethenny Frankel, claiming the reality TV star had yelled at her child on the beach.

But Frankel denied it ever happened—and that she even knows Hostin!

In another fight that rocked the reality TV world, Rapper 50 Cent went after Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett on social media following a money issue.

Angry Taylor Swift claimed that her former label, controlled by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, prohibited her from performing any of her classic hits during the 2019 American Music Awards.

Swift also reignited her feud with Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian.

Other singers clashed, with Nicki Minaj calling Miley Cyrus a piece of “Perdue chicken” adding, “She disrespected me.”

In the TV world, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally were at loggerheads, wrecking the NBC show’s reboot.

The new Will & Grace had a tumultuous conclusion, with Mullally taking a leave of absence amid diva rumors and her battles with Messing, a source told Radar.

A brotherly feud saw Nick Carter getting a restraining order against his brother Aaron.

TV host Wendy Williams was involved in two feuds this year—with Howard Stern and model Christie Brinkley.

But Stern and Williams buried the hatchet.

Towards the end of 2019, ousted America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union went up against powerful co-star Simon Cowell.

Vulture.com reported that two months into her job on AGT, Union had a “tense” meeting with Cowell where she expressed her concerns with the show.

Cowell came under fire when Union’s problems hit the headlines and other stars took her side.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on 2019’s explosive star struggles!