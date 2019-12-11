Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aaron Carter Slammed As Racist After Mocking Chinese Accent In Shocking New Video

Aaron Carter Slammed As Racist After Mocking Chinese Accent In Shocking New Video

Troubled singer Aaron Carter is being called a racist after appearing in a video where he spoke in an exaggerated Chinese accent.

Earlier this week, the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, posted a video to his Instagram account of him ordering Chinese food in a seemingly derogatory accent.

“When your friends can’t order Chinese food chicken in NYC AND you have to SHOW THEM YOURE (sic) cultural status,” he captioned the story.

Adding the “#satire” did little to dissuade critics, who immediately slammed the 32-year-old.

“Ignorance at its finest,” one person commented, while another declared, “you need help. Serious help.”

As Radar readers know, this hasn’t been the best year for Aaron, who recently got a giant tattoo inked to the side of his face and revealed he had checked into the hospital to deal with his massive stress levels.

The singer was also recently served with restraining orders to keep away from Nick and twin sister Angel.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick, 39, shared on social media in September.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Aaron blasted back via Twitter, writing, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol.”

Later, he tweeted, “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.”

Aaron also revealed the bombshell confession that he’s been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He also claimed to be taking prescription medications while on a two-part episode of The Doctors in September.

Carter had announced on November 25 that he was “taking a break” from social media to spend “some time on myself.”

Taking a break from all social media and some time for myself. There’s been a lot of stressors building up and I’m going to be 32 soon. I have shows coming up. Never miss them. And bills to pay. Lol LOVE YOU ALL!! See you on the road. No more social media nonsense for me. #LMG 🧩 — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 25, 2019

“There’s been a lot of stressors building up and I’m going to be 32 soon,” he tweeted. “I have shows coming up. Never miss them. And bills to pay. Lol LOVE YOU ALL!! See you on the road. No more social media nonsense for me.”

But that “break” didn’t last long. And as for his latest controversial video, Carter makes no apologies.

“Aaron Carter you need help. Serious help,” one concerned user commented, to which Aaron controversially responded, “you need some extra duck sauce.”