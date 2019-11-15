Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aaron Carter Gets Busted Trash Talking With His Mom On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Troubled singer caught saying nasty things about Corey Feldman & Alexis Bellino.

Aaron Carter gets busted trash talking Corey Feldman and Alexis Bellino with his mom on a sneak peek of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The troubled singer, who recently revealed he had checked into the hospital to deal with his massive stress levels, was gossiping with his mom in the kitchen of the room.

“They’re not being real mom,” he said about several of his cast mates, and Jane Carter agreed with him.

“This is a real therapy show. This is not anything fake, this is the real deal guys,” Aaron said in his confession.

He then imitated Corey Feldman and dissed his positive attitude.

“No, that’s not f**king the way the real world works,” he said about his friend.

Aaron, who was on the show before he had a giant tattoo inked on the left side of his face, also bad mouthed former Real Housewives of Orange County star Bellino.

“I’m not going to be like Alexis,” he said about the reality star nicknamed Jesus Jugs, and she walked in and heard the mother son duo trash talking her.

“Hi guys,” she said, asking if she was interrupting them.

“No, we were just talking sh** about you,” Aaron told Alexis.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs on WeTV on Friday, November 15 at 10pm ET/PT.