Aaron Carter Confronts His Mom Over Childhood ‘Lies’ On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ He slams her for forcing him to work as a kid.

Aaron Carter confronts his mom about her “lies” on a sneak peek of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The troubled actor, who shot to fame as a child but has been on a tragic downward spiral lately, explains on the clip that the biggest issue he and his mother, Jane Carter, have are “lies,” and she doesn’t accept full responsibility as the parent in charge.

“I think we’re both to blame,” Jane says in front of the whole household during the confrontation.

A distressed Aaron says: “The lies started when I was about 12 or 13 years old. I started inquiring about how much money I was making. I felt like you and dad and all you guys were lying to me.”

His mother insisted she wasn’t responsible for his unhappiness. “ I don’t blame you for thinking I was part of it, but I really wasn’t.”

Aaron told his mother that he tried to get out of his child entertainment job.

“And there were times when I was like, ‘Mom I don’t want to do this anymore. And you would lie.”

Jane disagreed. “No, we talked it out. We said we were going to do that one last tour.”

Aaron was clearly frustrated with his mother. “I grew up being a people pleaser. Of course, I’m going to want to f**king do it,” and she threw that back at him. “You said you did. That’s a lie.”

Corey Feldman weighed in on the situation, recalling a conversation he had with Aaron.

“You said, ‘I wish I had that choice. I didn’t have that choice. I don’t know if I wanted to do this. I don’t know if I could have been somebody else.’”

Jane refused to accept Corey’s take on the situation.

“I think he’s projecting his childhood experience with his mother on me. Which I think is a different experience all together,” she said in her confessional.

Aaron is estranged from much of his family after his sister and brother were able to obtain restraining orders against him.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition – “The Pop Star Always Wins” episode airs on WeTV on Friday, October 18 at 10pm ET/PT.