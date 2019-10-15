Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Corey Feldman Celebrates New CA Law That Will Extend Time To Report For Child Sex Abuse Victims ‘I’m able to bring my abusers to justice.’

Corey Feldman is celebrating the passing of a bill that was just signed into law in California that extends the amount of time victims have to file a lawsuit against their childhood sexual abusers, in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com

“It was a great day,” Feldman told Radar after CA Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’ AB218 on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Feldman has claimed that he was a victim of child sexual abuse at the hands of multiple people during his young career in Hollywood.

“It has been an interesting couple of years for me,” Feldman said, and told Radar that he was thankful for the bill passing with help from CHILD USA and the founder Marci Hamilton.

“The most important part is it creates a three-year look back window. For the next three years people are able to bring cases forward that happened prior to 2017,” Feldman said.

He said he was looking forward to vindication in his own case.

“I’m able to bring my abusers to justice,” the Goonies actor told Radar. “I can take them to court. I can at least get a civil trial going.”

Feldman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2017 about his childhood assault allegations but was told the statute of limitations had run out, which would now not be the case.

“They’re going to have to listen now,” Feldman told Radar. “They can’t say this is beyond the statue. Now they can’t say that anymore.”

He said he was unsure if he would file a new police report. “I’m not really sure how that works. I know that unfortunately this doesn’t give us the opportunity for a criminal indictment.”

Feldman told Radar he was working with the organization CHILD USA and their founder Marci Hamilton on the bill and he was pleased that it was signed into law.

Feldman told Radar that his main focus now is the documentary he has produced about his abuse and his claims of systematic abuse in Hollywood.

“The Law goes into effect in January,” Feldman said. “My documentary will be released in February.”

Feldman told Radar that he did not have a distributor for the movie, but he planned to release it on Feb. 22.

“People are petrified to put their name on anything that has to do with child pedophile,” he said, explaining his lack of distribution support.

“I want to shock them all with all this information coming out at once. I don’t want to give them forewarning,” he said about the bombshells in his documentary.

Feldman told Radar that the lack of support for his documentary was not a surprise to him and he hoped the bill would help other victims.

“It’s called censorship. It is called muting the real message. It is so important for all the survivors out there to know that they’re going to be heard and not ignored anymore.”

Feldman told Radar that he hasn’t met the Assemblywoman who sponsored the bill nor the governor, but he is “Beyond elated. This is great. This is something I’ve been working on since 1993.”

He also opened up to Radar about his late friend, Corey Haim, who tragically passed away at 38.

“We were friends. We were hanging tight before he died. Many people say that we were not close at the end of his life. We were.”

Radar observed Feldman and Haim together at the Playboy Mansion for a Super Bowl party in February 2010, shortly before his death on March 10 of that year.

“It was a nice kind of final outing,” Feldman told Radar.

“We spent more time together after that, but it was the last public outing we had together, but people don’t remember that.”