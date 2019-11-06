Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Megan Mullally Warned About Diva Demeanor Before 'Will & Grace' Time-Out! Feud with Debra Messing and crew turned sitcom reboot set toxic, claims insider.

Megan Mullally’s shocking leave of absence from Will & Grace came after Warner Bros. formally warned the demanding diva she’d get pink-slipped if she didn’t get along better with her castmates, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

“Megan went into meltdown mode when she got called on the carpet,” an insider told Radar. “She had her therapist write a letter telling them she was suffering from ‘emotional issues’ and needed time to rest!”

Sources said Mullally, 61, missed two episodes and used the time to promote her and husband Nick Offerman’s new book, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.

The rebooted sitcom was previously embroiled in controversy in August when Mullally and co-star Debra Messing, 51, stopped following each other on Instagram — and Mullally cryptically posted: “One of the best feelings is finally losing your attachment to somebody who isn’t good for you!”

Sources said the two butted heads regularly.

“They fought constantly over everything from script changes to camera angles,” revealed the insider.

Spies exclusively told Radar Messing wasn’t the only target of Mullally’s wrath.

“She alienated everybody with her diva behavior. Her outrageous demands behind the scenes caused constant delays in production,” the source explained. “She treated everyone like servants. Debra was the only one who stood up to Megan.”

A source said Mullally — who did not respond to a request for comment — had cut co-stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack out of her inner circle, even after McCormack publicly downplayed problems on the set.

Another source said the writers were on Team Debra, and punished Mullally by whittling her screen time down to “virtually nothing.”

“Megan was livid and humiliated about her reduced role and walked away,” the source charged.

Insiders insisted the actress will fulfill her contract for the rest of the season — but won’t mend the fractured relationships with her castmates.

“Megan says doing the reboot has been the worst mistake of her life,” the source said. “It’s not only destroyed the legacy of the show, but ruined friendships forever.”