Feuds, Arrests, Cheating & DUIs: 'Will & Grace' Secrets & Scandals Exposed! Debra Messing and Megan Mullally's bitter battle is only the latest cast nightmare.

Will & Grace came back to TV with much fanfare, but the NBC sitcom reboot died amid a war between stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively reported.

The currently airing season 11 of the show will be its last, despite Eric McCormack telling New Idea about their return, “It’s like putting on one of those pairs of shoes that aren’t just familiar but shoes that you’d forgotten were in such good shape and fitted so well.”

But the new Will & Grace had a tumultuous conclusion, with Mullally taking a leave of absence amid diva rumors and her battles with Messing, a source told Radar.

“They fought constantly over everything from script changes to camera angles,” the insider claimed.

Sources exclusively told Radar that Messing wasn’t the only target of Mullally’s wrath.

“She alienated everybody with her diva behavior. Her outrageous demands behind the scenes caused constant delays in production,” the source explained.

“She treated everyone like servants. Debra was the only one who stood up to Megan.”

McCormack was stuck in the tough spot of trying to keep the peace between the two women, sources claimed.

Mullally hasn’t commented on the scandal, while McCormack denied any cast feud, telling Us Weekly, adding co-star Sean Hayes into the mix, “The four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have.”

But that’s not all the cast member controversy. Through the first incarnation of the show, which ran from 1998 through 2006, to its comeback from 2017 to this year, the stars have gone through huge personal and professional controversies.

While the show focuses on best friends Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), an interior designer, the cast was a funny main foursome with Mullally as alcoholic socialite Karen Walker and Hayes as gay actor Jack McFarland.

Other memorable stars included Leslie Jordan, as Karen’s nemesis Beverley, and Shelley Morrison as her maid Rosario.

Arrests, DUIs, cheating, and cancer were just some of the dramas the actors endured.

Now the show’s cast members are calling it a day—again.

As Messing wrote as a farewell message on social media, “The creative team got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN.

“[The reboot] was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle.”

However, it hasn’t been easy on set or off!

