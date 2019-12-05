Wendy Williams Thinks Jessica Biel Forced Justin Timberlake To Apologize For PDA Scandal ‘It must be hell at home, honey!’ show host says.

Wendy Williams doesn’t think Justin Timberlake’s apology to wife Jessica Biel was his idea.

“It must be hell at home, honey!” Williams, 55, said when addressing the PDA scandal involving the actor and his costar on the December 5 episode of her show.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a seemingly drunk Timberlake, 38, was spotted getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a cast trip to New Orleans. The two were partying with the rest of their team after a day of filming when they retreated to a hotel balcony to spend some time alone. Videos of the night show Wainwright, 30, caressing Timberlake’s leg, as he plays with her hand.

While both stars immediately denied affair rumors through their reps after the shots and clips went viral, it wasn’t until December 4th that the actor finally apologized to his wife for the drama.

In his Instagram statement, Timberlake said that while nothing romantic happened between him and Wainwright, he did show a “strong lapse in judgment” by over-drinking and embarrassing himself. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family,” he wrote.

Williams thinks Biel, 37, probably “grabbed [Justin] by the scruff of his neck and said ‘You better get out there and say something.’” In her eyes, however, the public apology only made the situation “bigger” than it was and brought “more light to the fact your marriage must be in scrambles right now.”

The host went on to say, “There’s nothing wrong with a hand on the knee sometimes.”

She even suggested that Biel might not be the woman for Timberlake after all, saying, “They look good together, but I don’t really understand the appeal of Biel beyond a look. I don’t see her being able to dance to his music or drink all night with him. Maybe too serious for him.”

Calling the Accidental Love actress “a lovely girl” who is also “very beautiful,” Williams said she pictures Timberlake with someone who has “a little swivel in her step.”

At that, the audience clapped.

Readers know Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012 and share son Silas, 4. Though many think of them as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, they’ve had their fair share of issues in the past — most recently due to Biel’s alleged insecurity issues — and have even attended couples’ counseling, according to sources.