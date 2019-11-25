Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

All Work, No Play! Justin Looks Somber Back On Set After Boozy Night Out With Co-Star

All Work, No Play! Justin Looks Somber Back On Set After Boozy Night Out With Co-Star

All Work, No Play! Justin Looks Somber Back On Set After Boozy Night Out With Co-Star Is there trouble in paradise for him and wife Jessica Biel?

A lone Justin Timberlake was all business as he got back to work on his new movie, just days after he was spotted getting cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out.

Timberlake, 38, had a sad, solemn expression on his face, and constantly looked down as he walked around the set of his upcoming film Palmer, which tells the story of Eddie Palmer, a college football star whose chance at a professional career was shattered after he went to prison.

Wainwright, 30, plays a teacher who falls in love with Timberlake’s character. But life seemed to imitate art in some revealing photos obtained by The Sun, which captured the costars enjoying some drinks on a balcony in New Orleans late at night.

As an apparently drunk Timberlake continued to sip on his drink, Wainwright was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand.

“At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg,” a source told The Sun. “Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

The mood was much different on Sunday, as Timberlake soberly focused on his work. Check out this RadarOnline.com gallery for more on the aftermath of Justin’s night out, and how it could affect his marriage and family life.