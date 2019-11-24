Alisha Wainwright's Life Exposed After Beauty Gets Cozy With Justin Timberlake See all the details about the actress in scandal with married singer.

Actress Alisha Wainwright just made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with Justin Timberlake.

The Sun broke the news that the singer/actor, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, was seen holding hands with his co-star Wainwright at a New Orleans bar this weekend.

The pair had some drinks as they chatted at midnight. At one point, Wainwright was seen caressing Timberlake’s leg!

The recent outing wouldn’t be the first time the “Cry Me A River” hitmaker stepped out of his relationship with his actress wife.

In his book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, he confessed that he was dating other people when he started romancing Biel.

“We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there,” Timberlake confessed.

Four years into dating they broke up, causing J.T. to think about the possibility of life long relationships.

In regards to failed marriages, he told Vanity Fair in 2011, “I said that I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is right then and not the person they’re going to become. That’s the art of staying together, is changing together.”

Now, the singer may be stepping out with Wainwright, who has apparently never been married herself.

However, Timberlake’s rep told PEOPLE about him and Wainwright, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Wainwright, 30, is currently working with Timberlake on the football drama film Palmer, where she will be playing his love interest. But who exactly is she?

The beauty is best known for her role as Nicole Warren on the Netfix original series Raising Dion.

The show is about how Wainwright’s single mother character copes after her husband, (Michael B. Jordan), passes away mysteriously. She must then care for her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young), who happens to have super powers.

Wainwright told Brieftake in an interview last month how much she enjoyed filming the show in Atlanta.

“I love Atlanta, it’s so much fun,” she said. “I’m from Florida and being closer to my family was also really cool. And also friends who live in Florida were able to come up and visit and see my set and have a fun time because you don’t often get that Hollywood experience in Florida, they love that.”

She added, “Atlanta’s food scene was incredible, their nightlife, we went to a chilli cook-off, there’s so many things happening, especially during the summer, that we had the best time making the most of being there.”

Check out Radar’s gallery for more on Wainwright’s life.