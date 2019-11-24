Timberlake appeared to be inebriated as he was stumbling and sipping on drinks, but it was the interaction between the two stars that seemed to shock fans.

The pair, who are filming an upcoming movie titled Palmer in New Orleans, took a break from acting with a midnight trip to a bar where they enjoyed some drinks on a balcony.

According to new photos and video obtained by The Sun , the singer, who is married to actress Jessica Biel , was spotted getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out!

Readers know Timberlake, 37, and Biel, 37, have been married since 2012. They spent their Halloween together and have been known to get flirty with each other via social media.

But they reportedly joined the group only after spending 40 minutes alone on the balcony.

Ahead of this sighting, the pair who play lovers in their new film, hung out with a small group at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street.

“At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg,” the source continued. “Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

As they held hands, a source told The Sun, “they were smiling and laughing.”

Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand.

When the former boy bander first started romancing his wife, Timberlake admitted he was dating “other people.”

But things between them haven’t always been smooth-sailing.

In his book, “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me,” he confessed that he gained the courage to ask for her number the second time they’d seen each other.

But even then, he wasn’t dating her exclusively.

“We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there,” Timberlake confessed.

Four years into dating they broke up, causing J.T. to think about the possibility of life long relationships.

While speaking about failed marriages, he told Vanity Fair in 2011, “I said that I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is right then and not the person they’re going to become. That’s the art of staying together, is changing together.”

The couple went on to get married, but sought counseling after the actress made a light-hearted comment about her being a soccer mom.

“A friend of the couple suggested marriage therapy before things got worse,” the insider revealed to Radar at the time. “They’re going once a week.”

Biel “had issues about not feeling ‘hot’ anymore since giving birth to their son, Silas,” claimed the pal. “It took her ages to get Justin to settle down … the jokes do not sit well with Jess.”