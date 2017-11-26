Date Night! Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Visit Matsuhisa – See The Photos thumbnail

Date Night! Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Visit Matsuhisa – See The Photos

Actress escapes pressures of her own nightmare restaurant lawsuit.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoyed a date night in Beverly Hills visiting a ritzy restaurant. And the couple forgot all about their own legal woes for a time. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.

Justin Timberlake, 36, and his beautiful wife hit up trendy Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Timberlake wore a bomber jacket, plaid shirt, grey jeans and boots for their date.

Biel, 35, was dressed in a red blazer with check pants and a cream blouse and heels to dine with her famous husband.

The actress recently tried to open her own restaurant in Los Angeles Au Fudge.

But it turned into a nightmare after former employees filed a lawsuit against her.

The employees claimed that she pocketed their tips worth $430,100 and violated rest break laws filed the original suit. The disgruntled workers want $1 million in damages.

Biel has both publicly acknowledged the suit but insiders claim that the stress has put a strain on her marriage to Timberlake. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

