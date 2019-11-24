Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Breakup, Rough Birth & Another Gal! Justin & Jessica's Relationship Timeline Exposed See what Timberlake and his wife Biel endured before he was caught with co-star.

Justin Timberlake‘s sometimes troubled relationship with wife Jessica Biel took another hit this weekend as new photos and video obtained by The Sun showed the singer getting cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out!

As RadarOnline.com reported, Timberlake and Wainwright, who are filming an upcoming movie titled Palmer in New Orleans, took a break from acting with a midnight trip to a bar where they enjoyed some drinks on a balcony.

Timberlake, 38, appeared to be inebriated as he was stumbling and sipping on drinks, but even worse, sexy Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand.

As they held hands, a source told The Sun, “They were smiling and laughing.”

The insider also said of the shocking scene, “At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

Before this sighting, Timberlake and the actress, who play lovers in their new film, hung out with a small group at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street.

But they reportedly joined the group only after spending 40 minutes alone on the balcony.

Timberlake’s rep told PEOPLE about him and Wainwright, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

However, Timberlake’s behavior raised eyebrows, especially because he just celebrated his seven-year wedding anniversary with Biel.

The “SexyBack” singer and former 7th Heaven star, 37, have long had a tumultuous relationship.

It started in 2007 when they were first dating and Timberlake admitted it wasn’t exclusive.

Although he wasn’t married to Biel then, while speaking about failed marriages, Timberlake told Vanity Fair in 2011, “I said that I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is right then and not the person they’re going to become. That’s the art of staying together, is changing together.”

But Timberlake and Biel eventually reconciled, married, and had a son, Silas.

But Timberlake and Biel eventually reconciled, married, and had a son, Silas.