Married Justin Timberlake Holds Hands With Costar Alisha Wainwright During Boozy Night Out! Her rep says they are 'just friends.'

Justin Timberlake, what’s going on here? According to new photos and video obtained by The Sun, the singer, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, was spotted getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out! The pair, who are filming an upcoming movie titled Palmer in New Orleans, took a break from acting with a midnight trip to a bar where they enjoyed some drinks on a balcony. THERE HE IS! JESSICA BIEL PLAYS WITH SON SILAS JUST DAYS BEFORE BABY'S FIRST BIRTHDAY Timberlake appeared to be inebriated as he was stumbling and sipping on drinks, but it was the interaction between the two stars that seemed to shock fans.

Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand. As they held hands, a source told The Sun, “they were smiling and laughing.” “At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg,” the source continued. “Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.” Ahead of this sighting, the pair who play lovers in their new film, hung out with a small group at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street. But they reportedly joined the group only after spending 40 minutes alone on the balcony. Readers know Timberlake, 37, and Biel, 37, have been married since 2012. They spent their Halloween together and have been known to get flirty with each other via social media.

But things between them haven’t always been smooth-sailing. When the former boy bander first started romancing his wife, Timberlake admitted he was dating “other people.”

In his book, “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me,” he confessed that he gained the courage to ask for her number the second time they’d seen each other. But even then, he wasn’t dating her exclusively. Relationship Pick Me Up? JT Wants Jessica Biel To Get Breast Lift “We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there,” Timberlake confessed. Four years into dating they broke up, causing J.T. to think about the possibility of life long relationships. While speaking about failed marriages, he told Vanity Fair in 2011, “I said that I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is right then and not the person they’re going to become. That’s the art of staying together, is changing together.” The couple went on to get married, but sought counseling after the actress made a light-hearted comment about her being a soccer mom. “A friend of the couple suggested marriage therapy before things got worse,” the insider revealed to Radar at the time. “They’re going once a week.” Biel “had issues about not feeling ‘hot’ anymore since giving birth to their son, Silas,” claimed the pal. “It took her ages to get Justin to settle down … the jokes do not sit well with Jess.”

The former ‘NSYNC star “told friends Jessica’s insecurity can sometimes drive him nuts and he wished she’d lighten up,” added the source. Wainwright’s rep told Us Weekly, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

A source who was at the bar on Thursday told Us that the pair are “just friends.”

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source told Us. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

“They are like brother and sister,” a second insider revealed to Us. “They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”

