Justin Timberlake Caught Texting, Looking Worried On Set After PDA Scandal With Costar Actor denies romance with Alisha Wainwright amid issues with wife Jessica Biel.

Justin Timberlake looked worried while on the set of his upcoming film Palmer this week, days after his PDA scandal with costar Alisha Wainwright.

The actor looked casual in a T-shirt, jeans and black jacket during filming this Monday, December 2. Though he seemed focused while acting, he looked somber when, between scenes, he was pictured texting, talking on the phone and chewing on a toothpick.

Timberlake’s subdued demeanor comes as no surprise to fans who know things have allegedly been tense between him and wife Jessica Biel ever since he was caught holding hands with Wainwright, 30.

In late November, The Sun captured photos and videos of a seemingly drunk Timberlake, 38, caressing his costar as she held her hand on his thigh while sitting next to him on a hotel balcony. The two were in New Orleans to film Palmer — the upcoming movie in which, ironically, they play lovers.

“They were smiling and laughing,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

The friendly costars were allegedly alone on he balcony for 40 minutes before joining the rest of the film crew.

Though Biel, 37, has not spoken publicly of her husband’s PDA session with Wainwright, Timberlake quickly denied all rumors of an affair. His rep told PEOPLE: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Wainwright’s rep shared the same statement with Us Weekly.

“They are like brother and sister,” a second insider told Us. “They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”