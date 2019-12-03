Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jessica Biel Demands Justin Timberlake Take Lie Detector Test Over Drunken Night Out With Sexy Costar

Jessica Biel Demands Justin Timberlake Take Lie Detector Test Over Drunken Night Out With Sexy Costar 'Humiliated' actress also on 'massive warpath' to grill shamed hubby's friends.

Justin Timberlake is already protesting his innocence after being snapped holding hands with sexy co-star Alisha Wainwright, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned long-suffering wife Jessica Biel is massively on the warpath.

“She’s gone from being in total shock to being livid and demanding to know what the hell is going on here,” an insider told Radar.

As readers know, Timberlake was recently spotted getting cozy with costar Wainwright during a boozy night out in New Orleans

The pair, who are in the Big Easy filming an upcoming movie titled Palmer, took a break from acting with a midnight trip to a bar where they enjoyed some drinks on a balcony, during which Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand.

“(Biel’s) trusted him in the past but this is beyond any level of acceptability, even if he was totally bombed that night,” the source revealed.

Although sources at the bar told Us Weekly the pair are “just friends,” Biel apparently wants answers, and plans to grill everyone she knows in Timberlake’s inner circle.

“She may even put him through a lie detector test,” the source said, despite Wainwright’s denial of the claim, who released a statement saying, “There is no validity to this.”

As for the former boy band member, Radar has spotted Timberlake looking especially somber in the aftermath of the drunken night out.

It’s no secret that Timberlake and Biel have had a rocky relationship, starting way back in 2007 when they were first dating, and Timberlake admitted their relationship wasn’t exclusive. But sources say his most recent actions, all caught on film, could be the last straw for Biel.

“He’s really humiliated her and she’s sick to her stomach about the whole incident.”