Justin Timberlake apologized to his wife for his “strong lapse in judgment,” after he was caught holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Jessica Biel’s husband was spotted during a boozy night out in New Orleans getting cozy with his Palmer co-star and he confessed that the incident was a mistake.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he posted on his Instagram page on December 4.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he confessed.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” the Cry Me A River singer said about his only child, Silas, 4.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Timberlake, 37, and Biel, 37, have been married since 2012.

Since the photos were first published, Wainwright and Timberlake have been snapped back on set together after they were spotted in the bar during his drunken night out.

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” Timberlake said about the movie. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he ended his message.

The Sun first published the singer and Wainwright’s photographs.

He appeared to be inebriated as he was stumbling and sipping on drinks, but it was the interaction between the two stars that seemed to shock fans.

Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand.

As they held hands, a source told The Sun, “they were smiling and laughing.”

“At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg,” the source continued. “Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

Ahead of this sighting, the pair who play lovers in their new film, hung out with a small group at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street.

But they reportedly joined the group only after spending 40 minutes alone on the balcony.