Prince Harry Is ‘Miserable’ With Life Following Megxit, Expert Says King Charles III's Exiled Son Regrets Stepping Away From Royal Duties

A Royal family biographer has alleged Prince Harry shares a similar “miserable” demeanor as past royals who have walked away from their duties to the crown, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nAuthor Hugo Vickers, who has previously written biographies on the Duke of Kent, the Queen Mother, and Queen Elizabeth II, alleges that Harry emits the same sadness that Edward VIII radiated when he stepped away from his role in the royal family. \n\nWith an immense amount of public judgment during his courting of now-wife Meghan Markle, and the couple's subsequent decision to step away from their duties to move to California, it appears that Prince Harry could be missing his life pre-Meghan more than ever.When Edward VIII abdicated his position from the thrown in 1936, shockwaves were sent through the United Kingdom as well as behind the intimate walls of Windsor Castle. \n\nEerily similar to Prince Harry’s own decision to step away from his royal family, Edward VIII’s abdication was the result of criticism of his decision to marry an American divorceé, Wallis Warfield Simpson. \n\nA major difference in the two scenarios is the hand played by the media surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan, who have stated that the mistreatment by the British press and the unwillingness to stop the hate-filled headlines about Meghan are some of the reasons they moved to the United States. \n\nHowever, insiders and royal experts have argued there’s more than meets the eye to the dramatic situation, hinting at personal gains by Meghan and Harry as strategic rather than victimization.In the years leading up to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death, turmoil plagued the royal family as rumors of feuding brothers Prince Charles and Prince Harry and sister-in-laws Kate Middleton and Meghan emerged almost daily. \n\nInside sources also shared information on the late Queen’s disapproval of Meghan during their wedding planning and her disappointment about being separated from her great-grandchildren in the months leading up to her death.While Harry had to step away from his role in the royal family, Meghan’s business ventures have revved up, including a podcast, intimate televised interviews, and now, a Netflix docuseries featuring the couple, which King Charles III strongly disagrees with. \n\nSources told RadarOnline that the new King disapproves of the Netflix production so much that potential royal titles for Harry and Meghan’s children are being dangled over their heads, causing the exiled duo to rethink the release.\n\nIn addition to the Netflix drama, Harry’s tell-all book has also been causing plenty of drama in the family.\n\nWhile Prince Harry, like Edward VIII, has not publicly stated any remorse on his decision to step away from his life as a royal, the rocky road since doing so has led to more chaos than previously felt before his relationship with his wife.