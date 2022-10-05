Your tip
Man Accused Of Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl On Mouth During Cruise, Now He Faces Time In Prison

Bishop
Source: Miami-Dade Corrections; MEGA

Ernest Bishop Jr.

By:

Oct. 5 2022, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

A Kentucky man who police say kissed a child on the mouth while aboard a Carnival cruise ship was arrested, Radar has learned.

Ernest Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, he faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old. According to police, the victim's father said he saw Bishop kiss the 5-year-old on the mouth as they were aboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship on Oct. 1.

Police took Bishop too the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview on Oct. 3. There, Bishop declined to speak with police without an attorney, and he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to NBC Miami, Bishop posted bond and is expected to be arraigned next month.

Carnival is based out of Doral, Florida and located in Miami-Dade County.

