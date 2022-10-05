Russian Torture Chamber Where Victims Were BURIED ALIVE Uncovered In Newly Liberated Ukrainian Town
Citizens in a newly liberated Ukrainian town recently found a Russian torture chamber filled with the dead bodies of victims buried alive by Vladimir Putin’s forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The harrowing discovery was made by the citizens of Pisky-Rad'kivs'ki, a town in Ukraine’s northern region, one month after the town was liberated from Russian forces.
Even more shocking are reports that a plastic bucket filled to the brim with the teeth of the buried victims was also found within the confines of the grim torture chamber.
Serhii Bolvinov, the chief investigator in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, confirmed the startling findings in a recently published report sent to Ukraine’s government.
“Neighbors constantly heard screams from here. Investigators found a terrible torture chamber in the village,” Bolvinov wrote. “Police have been made aware of the torture of being buried alive and the use of a gas mask with a smoldering rag.”
“A dildo and a box with torn dentures were also found in the torture chamber,” he added regarding the appalling discovery.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is just the latest torture chamber to be found as Ukraine’s forces continue to liberate and take back more and more territory across their invaded nation.
In September, the head of the European Union called for Putin and Russia to undergo a war-crimes investigation after another torture chamber was uncovered behind a supermarket in Kozach Lopan, another recently liberated village also situated in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
“In the first grave, there is a civilian who has a rope over her neck,” Olexander Ilyenkov, a prosecutor in the region, confirmed at the time. “So we see the traces of torture.”
Ilyenkov also confirmed many of the dead bodies found in Kozach Lopan were those of Ukrainian children and women who were tortured before being murdered by Russian forces.
“More than 10 torture chambers have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region, in various cities and towns,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed further in an address to his war-torn nation.
President Zelenskyy has since demanded Putin be forced to answer for his harrowing and widely condemned war crimes “both on the battlefield and in the courtrooms” as the Ukrainian forces continue to advance and turn the tides of the ongoing war in their favor.