LEAKED: Josh Duggar Looks Unrecognizable With Beard & Long Hair In First Photo Since Being Sentenced To 12.5 Years In Federal Prison
Josh Duggar was seen behind bars for the first time since being sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling photo of the 34-year-old convicted sex offender has been leaked online, just shy of four months after the former 19 Kids and Counting star was transported to FCI Seagoville to serve out his prison sentence.
In the picture obtained by Daily Mail, Duggar was seen sipping on a mug and mingling with other inmates inside the Texas federal prison.
Duggar sported a shaggy beard and an unkept head of thinning, long hair as he made eye contact with the camera.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the startling and rare photo of the former TLC star comes after Duggar and his legal team filed an appeal against the federal court’s decision to charge him for receiving and possessing child pornography.
In the appeal filed late Monday night, Duggar blamed federal investigators for failing to look at one of his employees – Caleb Williams – after they found the explicit and illegal material on Duggar’s work computer at his used car lot in Arkansas.
According to the appeal, Williams is also a “convicted sex offender,” “extremely tech savvy,” and “regularly used [Duggar’s] work computer.”
Duggar also allegedly texted Williams to “watch the lot” at the time the offense took place in May 2019, although he was ultimately prevented from calling Williams as a witness to corroborate his claims.
Monday’s appeal also focused on the “reliability” of the GPS data used by the federal investigators to place Duggar at the work computer at the time the child pornography was being viewed.
Additionally, Duggar’s defense team claimed they “were denied the chance” to prove the illegal content was potentially watched by someone other than Duggar by remotely hacking into the former TLC star’s work computer’s IP address.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Duggar was first arrested in April 2021 after federal investigators found child pornography on his work computer nearly two years prior.
He was subsequently found guilty of the charges against him on December 9, 2021, and was then sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks on May 25.