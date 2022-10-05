'A Different One Every Time': Prince Andrew Ex-Staffer Exposes 'Revolving Door' Of Women On Disgraced Royal's Former Roster
A former staffer for Prince Andrew alleged the disgraced royal was rarely lonely, claiming a number of women would visit his private room after hours.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Paul Page — his ex-royal protection officer for a span of six years — came forward with bombshell allegations about Andrew in the explosive new documentary titled Prince Andrew: BANISHED.
"We used to have a joke that he should have a revolving door in his bedroom," Page claimed. "The amount of women going in and out of there, it was just literally every other day someone would be coming in to see him … a different one every time."
Page detailed one evening in particular during his employment from 1998 to 2004, claiming a woman said she was there to see Andrew, although they denied entry until getting confirmation from fellow staff.
This didn't go over well with Andrew, according to Page, who claimed that she offered to call him.
"We could hear the conversation," Page alleged, claiming Andrew was livid.
"Anyway, he said, 'Put one of the officers on.' One of my colleagues took the phone. He shouted at the top of his voice, 'You listen to me, you fat, lardy-ass c---. If you don't let my guest in, I'm going to come down there,'" claimed the ex-staffer.
"You would think a member of the royal family would have some kind of decorum and respect for the staff that are there and paid to protect them and look after them," Page added, alleging that wasn't the case.
Prior to his single years, Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986. The couple separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996.
Andrew would go on to be stripped of his military titles following a sex scandal which is further explored in the upcoming Peacock original.
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed that Andrew and his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in her lawsuit against the royal earlier this year.
Now that his brother King Charles III has taken over the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, many have wondered how his dynamic within the family could change.
Meanwhile, well-placed sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com that "massive changes" will be made within the palace over the next few months and will be "much larger than anything seen in the last 70 years."
"King Charles wants to be his own man," claimed the insiders.