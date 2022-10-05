'You Are LYING!' Kanye West SLAMS Khloé Kardashian After She Accuses Him Of Spinning False Narrative About Her Family
Where's the popcorn? Kanye West just pulled a Ray J and called out a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Ye just annihilated his ex-sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian after she claimed he's spinning a false narrative about her family, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Donda rapper declared all-out war when Khloé took to his comment section and begged him to "STOP tearing Kimberly (Kim Kardashian) down and using the family when you want to deflect" after he once again claimed he "didn't know where my child was on her birthday."
Last year, Ye said Kim "kidnapped" Chicago and wouldn't tell him the location of her birthday party.
When he brought it up again on Wednesday, Khloé wasn't having it. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it," she commented on his post.
"You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came," the reality star insisted.
That's when Ye clapped back.
Reposting Khloé's comment, the Grammy winner didn't hesitate to GO OFF on his former family member — in all capital letters.
"YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL," he clapped back at Khloé. Kanye said his version of events is completely different.
"YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE," he wrote. "TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS."
Ye has always claimed that Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott snuck him the address to the party so he could be there with his child — a move that Travis caught major backlash over.
In his scathing response to Khloé, Ye also alleged the famous family through Psalms a birthday party while he was traveling on purpose, telling the world he "FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE (sic)."
Ye reiterated that he "SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME."
He signed off with a warning for Khloé and his former in-laws. "YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME," Ye wrote referring to his late mother.
It wasn't long ago that another one of Kim's exes called out a member of her family for allegedly spinning a fake narrative.
Ray J slammed Kris Jenner after she went on television to take a lie detector test — which she passed — to prove she didn't have a hand in her daughter and the singer's infamous sex tape.
"I'm looking at somebody's mama lying. You go and try and crush my career, make me look stupid, when you know you was the mastermind, and then go out to dinner later and eat with your rich friends," he said — and he brought receipts.