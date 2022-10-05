Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
Exclusive Details

Fauci Finally Admits His Messaging On COVID Could Have Been Better: 'Nobody's Perfect'

Fauci
Source: MEGA

Dr. Anthony Fauci.

By:

Oct. 5 2022, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he should have been "much more careful" with his words when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Fauci, the Chief White House medical adviser under both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, said he should have done a better job of conveying the uncertainty that was out there while the pandemic was being figured out.

Fauci, who is stepping down from his role in the government in December, spoke about the handling of the pandemic during a seminar hosted by the University of South California's Center for Health Journalism.

Article continues below advertisement

Fauci's comments came while speaking to Washington Post national health reported Dan Diamond, who asked the longtime director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases if he would have done some things differently when handling the pandemic.

“You know, the answer is yes, Dan. I mean, my goodness, no one’s perfect. Certainly I am not,” Fauci said. “When I go back in the early months, I probably should have tried to be much, much more careful in getting the message to repeat — the uncertainty of what we’re going through."

Article continues below advertisement

Fauci acknowledged how early on in the pandemic he advised that lifestyle changes were no needed as cases were low, though he said conditions could "change rapidly and we need to be prepared. Fauci has had many critics, including Trump, who have said his messaging during the pandemic was inconsistent.

“Well, as a matter of fact, that was true. But if you wanted to say — if we knew then that this virus under the radar screen was transmitting in a way that was not fully appreciated and any of us would have said, ‘Hey, you know, we’ve had five cases in the country. We need to shut down.’ People would have looked at us like we were crazy,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Diamond noted that Biden's comments saying the "pandemic is over" while adding that "we still have a problem with COVID" was similar cherry picking by critics who recall the remarks they want to remember.

“You have to be very careful,” Fauci said. “It is really unfortunate, that that’s the world in which we live, in that it’s a bunch of sound bites, sound bites that sometimes get cut in half and get misinterpreted.

Article continues below advertisement

“Someone could always make mischief by clipping out a few words."

Some Republicans have suggested that they would carry out hearings into Fauci's handling of hte pandemic if they reclaim Congress in the November midterm elections, a notion that Fauci said does not bother him, according to The Hill.

“Of course, I have no problem. I am a big believer in oversight, and I have testified before Congress literally hundreds of times,” Fauci said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.