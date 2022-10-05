Fauci Finally Admits His Messaging On COVID Could Have Been Better: 'Nobody's Perfect'
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he should have been "much more careful" with his words when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radar has learned.
Fauci, the Chief White House medical adviser under both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, said he should have done a better job of conveying the uncertainty that was out there while the pandemic was being figured out.
Fauci, who is stepping down from his role in the government in December, spoke about the handling of the pandemic during a seminar hosted by the University of South California's Center for Health Journalism.
Fauci's comments came while speaking to Washington Post national health reported Dan Diamond, who asked the longtime director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases if he would have done some things differently when handling the pandemic.
“You know, the answer is yes, Dan. I mean, my goodness, no one’s perfect. Certainly I am not,” Fauci said. “When I go back in the early months, I probably should have tried to be much, much more careful in getting the message to repeat — the uncertainty of what we’re going through."
Fauci acknowledged how early on in the pandemic he advised that lifestyle changes were no needed as cases were low, though he said conditions could "change rapidly and we need to be prepared. Fauci has had many critics, including Trump, who have said his messaging during the pandemic was inconsistent.
“Well, as a matter of fact, that was true. But if you wanted to say — if we knew then that this virus under the radar screen was transmitting in a way that was not fully appreciated and any of us would have said, ‘Hey, you know, we’ve had five cases in the country. We need to shut down.’ People would have looked at us like we were crazy,” he said.
Diamond noted that Biden's comments saying the "pandemic is over" while adding that "we still have a problem with COVID" was similar cherry picking by critics who recall the remarks they want to remember.
“You have to be very careful,” Fauci said. “It is really unfortunate, that that’s the world in which we live, in that it’s a bunch of sound bites, sound bites that sometimes get cut in half and get misinterpreted.
“Someone could always make mischief by clipping out a few words."
Some Republicans have suggested that they would carry out hearings into Fauci's handling of hte pandemic if they reclaim Congress in the November midterm elections, a notion that Fauci said does not bother him, according to The Hill.
“Of course, I have no problem. I am a big believer in oversight, and I have testified before Congress literally hundreds of times,” Fauci said.