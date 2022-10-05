Connecticut Man Accused Of Severely BEATING Cat, Pouring Bleach On It
A Connecticut who police say man poured bleached on a cat and beat it to death was arrested, Radar has learned.
According to police, Raymond Neuberger, of Fairfield, Connecticut, who has history of animal abuse, severely beat the cat, which died from its injuries while in veterinary care. Fairfield police began investigating into the cat's death after the vet's office told the agency that the cat's injuries were suspicious.
Police say the cat had signs of physical injuries and neurological trauma in addition to having been doused in a liquid that later proved to be bleach. Vets say the cat died due to the blunt force trauma, a necropsy showed.
Neuberger, who had run for state office in Connecticut twice, was found to be the prime suspect, and police issued a warrant for his arrest. Police found that Neuberger, 38, had also allegedly “engaged in violence, domestic in nature," which led to a second warrant. Police did not release details in connection to that warrant.
Police took Neuberger into custody on Oct. 4 and charged him with cruelty to animals and first-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the domestic violence incident. He was released after posting $30,000 in bond.
Neuberger had previously done time in 2018 for abusing his fiancé's two dogs. His conviction was for burning one of two 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniels and breaking the ribs of another, according to the Connecticut Post.
According to the New York Post, the lawyer appointed to represent the dogs, Thor and Charlie, stated that he was worried Neuberger would abuse the animals again.
“I was insisting that he get jail time because cruelty to animals is a serious crime and I had no confidence that he wouldn’t offend again,” lawyer Kenneth Bernhard said in 2018.