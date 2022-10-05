Brad Pitt Breaks Cover In First Outing Since Angelina Jolie Accused Him Of 'Choking' One Of Their Kids & 'Striking' Another In The Face
Brad Pitt broke cover just hours after Angelina Jolie filed documents accusing him of choking one of their children and striking another during the now-infamous 2016 private plane fight. The actor was spotted coming out of a Los Angeles office building on Tuesday while his ex-wife was photographed across the country with their oldest daughter, Zahara, 17, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pitt didn't skip a beat. The Blonde actor held his head high and walked with confidence as the paparazzi snapped away. Wearing a Canadian tuxedo, the Oscar winner slipped into an all-denim look for the occasion, including baggy pants, a t-shirt, and an open button-down.
He paired the unusual fashion choice with a pair of white slip-on shoes.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Pitt clung to his cell phone as if he was expecting an important call. Angelina's ex-husband accessorized his look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, shielding himself from the sun and camera flashes.
Pitt's personal life was thrust back into the spotlight on Tuesday after his Angelina filed documents accusing him of being physically violent with her and their children during the fight all those years ago.
She claimed he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" before allegedly turning on two of their kids who rushed to their mother's rescue. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the filing read.
"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the documents continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”
However, sources close to Pitt told RadarOnline.com that Angelina's version of events is "untrue" and "constantly evolving."
In 2016, the actress claimed an incident erupted between their oldest child Maddox and Pitt on the plane during their fight. Pitt admitted to yelling at their children but insisted he never hit them.
After an investigation, the FBI closed the case against Pitt. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, and nothing came out of it.
Earlier this year, Angelina was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed.