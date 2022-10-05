'Obesity Is The #1 Killer': Candace Owens Drags Lizzo's Weight Into 'White Lives Matter' Controversy After Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show
Conservative pundit Candace Owens defended Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" statement at his season 9 Yeezy fashion show while dragging singer Lizzo into the mix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The political commentator spoke out about the controversy during episode 17 of her Daily Wire podcast, saying the focus and outrage are on the wrong topic and instead should be redirected toward "Black-on-Black crime," abortion, and obesity.
"You know what we should've done, we should've put a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt on Lizzo," Owens said on Tuesday as she discussed the outcry. "Maybe we could have gotten a lot of attention about obesity and how it's actually killing black Americans."
"Obesity is the #1 killer in America," she doubled down.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to representatives for Lizzo for comment.
During her latest episode, Owens also brought up West's recent social media post in which he called the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam," noting how she is working on a documentary to expose the "fraudulent nature" of the organization that stood behind it.
She argued that people have been putting all of their attention on the "White Lives Matter" controversy instead of the bigger issues at hand.
"There is a deep irony and a sad irony when you consider that wearing a T-shirt has led such a tremor throughout the world," the author continued.
Owens recently stood alongside Ye during his fashion show in Paris, sparking backlash after he sent models sashaying down the runway wearing the slogan.
West later fired back at the contributing Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she called the t-shirts "pure violence."
Vogue later shared a message of support for Karefa-Johnson via Twitter, informing followers the editor met with Ye in a private meeting, during which she "spoke her truth in a way she felt best."
Gigi Hadid also stood up for Karefa-Johnson, calling West a "bully" and a "joke."
Ye confirmed he's made up with the stylist and editor. "Gabby is my sister," he shared. "We apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel. We actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that's not our own."
"She disagreed. I disagreed. We disagreed," West concluded his caption. "At least we both love Ferdie and fashion."