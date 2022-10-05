'Obesity Is The #1 Killer': Candace Owens Drags Lizzo's Weight Into 'White Lives Matter' Controversy After Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show

Conservative pundit Candace Owens defended Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" statement at his season 9 Yeezy fashion show while dragging singer Lizzo into the mix, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The political commentator spoke out about the controversy during episode 17 of her Daily Wire podcast, saying the focus and outrage are on the wrong topic and instead should be redirected toward "Black-on-Black crime," abortion, and obesity.