Pregnant Candace Owens Releases Footage & Calls Ex-BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors 'A Fraud' After Harassment Claims

Candace Owens released never-before-seen footage in response to ex-BLM founder Patrisse Cullors claiming she woke up to the controversial news host harassing her outside of her home.

"BREAKING! I am pre-releasing the footage of me showing up at one of Black Lives Matter founders, Patrisse Cullors' multiple mansions," Owens posted via Instagram and Twitter on Friday. "Remember she fake cried and said I harassed her? LIAR."

The video showed a side-by-side portrayal of Cullors' Instagram Live and how Owens handled the interaction, to which she explained, "I simply showed up, spoke to a white security guard accompanied by a white dog THROUGH the gate — and then volunteered to leave because he wasn't responding to my questions at all."