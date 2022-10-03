Kanye West Sparks Outrage After Wearing 'White Lives Matter' Shirt During Surprise Yeezy Fashion Show

Walking out in bedazzled flip-flops, Ye showcased his new beard and a long-sleeved black shirt reading "White Lives Matter." But he didn't just make a statement with his fashion choice.

Ye addressed several topics including his ex Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery, his former manager Scooter Braun, and his public fallout with Gap.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he told the crowd as they cheered. “You can’t manage me.”