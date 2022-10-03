'Mentally Exhausted' Christina Haack Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' In Bitter Custody War

Haack said she's "mentally exhausted" over the "false allegations" Anstead has continued to spew, including accusing her of exploiting their three-year-old son, Hudson, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the HGTV star addressed the bitter custody battle, announcing she has decided to remove all photos of Hudson from her social media, claiming she will not post any pictures of him going forward. Haack also claimed Hudson will no longer be shown on her reality show.