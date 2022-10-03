'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Asking Cameraman If He's A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip
A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event.
The cameraman — who is Hawaiian — asked Rinna if she recalled a previous encounter with him. He said his first assignment was to cover her.
Rinna said she was not impressed with his questions during their first meeting. The cameraman then reminded her that she thought he was a gang member because he had an arm tattoo.
The first encounter was in 2010. In a video of their initial meeting, the cameraman approached Lisa while she was on the street.
She said, “I thought you were a gang member.” The Bravo star took his camera — with consent — and then filmed the tattoo of Guam on his arm.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told the cameraman that she did remember the 2010 and admitted thinking he was a gangster.
“Yes, you looked like you just got out of a car from south-central and you might pop me,” she said. “You just looked shady.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa and Kathy Hilton are in the middle of a nasty fight over an incident that went down in Aspen earlier this year.
The drama has continued to unfold as the woman watch the events unfold on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Lisa accused Kathy of having a meltdown at a private club in Aspen. She said Kathy went off about her costars and her sister Kyle Richards.
Lisa claimed the remarks were horrific and claimed Kathy needed help. Paris and Nicky’s mother apologized for her comments but told the ex-soap star to drop the matter.
The two did not resolve their issues and are still at each other’s throats.
Fans have been tearing Lisa apart on social media after the 2010 clip went viral. One Bravo watcher said, “Love how LETS TALK ABOUT IT RINNA has come full circle.”
Another asked, “Isn't that called racial profiling?”
“Lmao please let this circulate everywhere again to remind people of the real Rinna,” commented another.
Lisa has yet to comment on the clip.