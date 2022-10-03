Tinder, Robbery And Carjackings: How A Meet Up On A Dating Up Led To A Crime Spree
A victim planned to meet a Tinder date, but it ended with a robbery and now two arrests, Radar has learned.
The incident started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix police responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim planned to meet a woman named “Sonya” that he first interacted with on the dating app Tinder.
The two agreed to meet at an Embassy Suites hotel, police said. When the suspect went inside, he was directed to the woman’s room. There, two suspects were waiting.
A man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, police said. The victim gave up various items, including a cell phone, ID cards and social media accounts.
Police said the suspect then forced the victim to drive them to a bank near the hotel.
The man continued to have the gun out and gave instructions to the victim, police said. The victim said about $900 was taken from the bank during the trip. But, $3,000 had been taken from his account since the incident.
Authorities identified Crystal Hulsey, 33, and Jose Sandoval Jaquez, 32, as the suspects.
A week later, police found the victim’s vehicle in Las Vegas. There was also an ad for an escort using Hulsey’s phone number. Police set up a sting and met the two at a hotel.
They tried to flee and assaulted the driver of another vehicle, they allegedly stole that car and continued to flee, police said. It ended when they collided with another car. They tried to carjack another vehicle but were arrested, according to Fox 10.
The duo both face charges of assault, robbery and other counts.