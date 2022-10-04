'You're A Bully & A Joke': Gigi Hadid FIRES BACK At Kanye West After Rapper Mocks Vogue Editor Over 'White Lives Matter' Backlash
Gigi Hadid called Kanye West both a “bully” and a “joke” after the rapper insulted Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident first started when Kanye debuted a “White Lives Matter” clothing line at his Paris Fashion Show on Monday.
“Here come the bulls---,” Karefa-Johnson wrote alongside a series of videos from Kanye’s show. “I’m fuming.”
Karefa-Johnson added that Ye’s show was nothing short of “indefensible behavior” and called the 45-year-old’s new controversial collection “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous.”
Kanye responded to the Vogue editor’s comments by mocking her fashion taste and claiming she “is not a fashion person”, adding, “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”
He also posted two pictures of Karefa-Johnson to his Instagram account with comments like, “I KNOOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS” in reference to the Vogue contributing editor’s boss, Anna Wintour.
The Donda rapper and fashion designer then posted a cryptic message saying, “When I said war…I meant war” across an all-black post.
Come Tuesday, Hadid was just one of the many celebrities to call Kanye out for his shocking conduct and comments targeting Karefa-Johnson.
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the 27-year-old supermodel wrote. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s--- she might be the only person that could save u.”
“As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion?” Hadid added. “Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”
According to Daily Mail, Hadid and Karefa-Johnson have worked together regularly in the past. The editor and stylist also revealed she and Hadid share both a “true friendship” and “deep respect and trust” during an interview earlier this year.
Hadid also said Karefa-Johnson is “one of the most important voices in our industry and could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows” in a separate post added to her Instagram Story.
Kanye defended his shocking decision to showcase his collection of “White Lives Matter” merchandise via a post on his own Instagram Story.
“Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” the rapper said about the still ongoing social movement. “Now it's over. You're welcome.”