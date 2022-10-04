Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband After 14 Years, Doesn't Want To Pay Spousal Support

Mowry married Hardrict in 2008 after meeting on the set of Hollywood Horror six years prior. The star has often spoken about their marriage, revealing they share duties around the home and with their children.

“We don’t put gender roles on our marriage and our relationship. If I’m working a lot and Cory’s home, he will put Cree to bed, and if dishes need to be washed, he will wash them,” Mowry said in an interview. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m going to wait until my wife gets home and she’s going to be doing all that.'”

RadarOnline.com reached out to Mowry and Hardrict's reps for comment.