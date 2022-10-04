Convicted Sex Offender Josh Duggar Files Appeal After Being Sentenced to 12.5 Years In Prison
Josh Duggar filed an appeal in his child pornography case after requesting several extensions, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The appeal was reportedly filed late Monday night after the federal court in Arkansas had already closed for the day.
Duggar’s appeal also came more than four months after he was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars on May 25. He was convicted of both receiving and possessing child pornography in an Arkansas federal court in December 2021.
According to The Sun, Duggar’s appeal brief currently remains locked from public view. An addendum to his appeal, which was also filed Monday night, is also currently locked at this time.
"Appellant brief of Mr. Joshua James Duggar submitted for review,” the court docket reads. “The time for filing the subsequent brief (if any) does not begin to run until the brief has been approved and filed."
Duggar was forced to request several extensions to appeal the convictions against him due to the “complexity” of the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Duggar was first arrested in April 2021 after federal investigators found child pornography on his work computer.
He was subsequently found guilty of the charges against him on December 9, 2021, and was sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks on May 25, 2022.
"You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you've done good things,” Judge Brooks said during Duggar’s sentencing hearing, although he also called the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s crimes "the sickest of the sick.”
"I find it aggravating about the lack of responsibility,” the judge added after Duggar claimed he was innocent.
Duggar, now 34, was transported to the low-security federal correctional institution FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas in June where he will complete his 12-year prison sentence.
FCI Seagoville is a whopping six-hour drive from where his wife Anna Duggar, also 34, and their seven children currently live in Arkansas.
Anna will reportedly only be eligible to see her imprisoned husband twice per month due to the federal correctional facility's strict visitation plan placed on all inmates.