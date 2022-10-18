'Solely About Beauty': Meghan Markle Rips 'Deal Or No Deal' Gig For Making Her Feel Like A 'Bimbo'
Meghan Markle reflected on the days she served as a briefcase model for Deal or No Deal in the early 2000s and quit due to feeling objectified, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duchess of Sussex spoke in detail about her experience during the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, sharing how she came across the game show while flipping through channels.
Markle was on the series from 2006 to 2007, during which time she would strut down a staircase and wait for contestants to call out the number on her particular briefcase.
Afterwards, they decided which case they wanted opened and told host Howie Mandel in hopes of winning the $1 million prize.
She noted that before making their grand entrance, the models would line up to get lashes, hair extensions, and bra paddings.
Plus, they were also given spray tan vouchers every week.
"I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart," she said while chatting with guest Paris Hilton. "And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there."
"And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," she continued. "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype."
She remembered one woman kept telling her to "suck it in."
Markle also reflected on studying international relations in college and working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires, saying those experiences made her feel valued for her brains, not beauty.
"I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher," Markle went on about her 1-year-old shared with husband Prince Harry. "Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."
Following her stint on Deal or No Deal, Markle starred in Suits and later tied the knot with Harry in May 2018.
They now share two children, Archie and Lilibet, and reside in California after their exit from royal life.