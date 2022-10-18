'Solely About Beauty': Meghan Markle Rips 'Deal Or No Deal' Gig For Making Her Feel Like A 'Bimbo'

Markle was on the series from 2006 to 2007, during which time she would strut down a staircase and wait for contestants to call out the number on her particular briefcase.

Afterwards, they decided which case they wanted opened and told host Howie Mandel in hopes of winning the $1 million prize.

She noted that before making their grand entrance, the models would line up to get lashes, hair extensions, and bra paddings.

Plus, they were also given spray tan vouchers every week.