Queen Camilla Shows Off Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inside Palace

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles appears to be attempting to mend the ongoing feud between loved ones in new photos released by the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an official portrait shared over the weekend, King Charles' wife was pictured in the Morning Room at Clarence House. The momentous occasion was to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of beloved English children's novel Paddington Bear.

Surrounded by several toys that were left by fans in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, Camilla smiled brightly for the camera.

Among those photos was a snapshot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that was taken at Prince Louis' 2018 christening.