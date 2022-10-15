Crown In Crisis: Kate Middleton & Camilla At War Over Queen Consort's 'Superior Attitude' After King Charles III Takes The Throne

"Ever since the Queen died, Camilla has been throwing her weight around showing everyone who's boss," the source claimed about what caused their latest family rift.

"Kate is becoming increasingly irritated with her," added the source. "She thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role. Things have been very awkward."

Another insider claimed that Kate had an issue with her stepmother-in-law and has been "struggling to fall in line" now that Camilla and King Charles III are in charge.