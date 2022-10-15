Convicted Killer Aaron Hernandez's High School Football Teammate Accused Of Killing Two Connecticut Cops

A Connecticut man who police have identified as the suspect in a shooting that killed two cops was the high school football teammate of convicted murderer and ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez, RadarOnline.com have learned.

According to police, Nicholas Butcher, 35, was the cause of a deadly attack on three Connecticut police officers.

The newly released information, along with records, have revealed that Butcher and Hernandez not only share violent tendencies but were connected in the past as teenagers.

Hernandez played for the New England Patriots, alongside Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady, until he was arrested and found guilty of the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating Hernandez’s fiancé’s sister at the time.

The ex-professional football player was also convicted of a double murder but was later acquitted of charges prior to his death.