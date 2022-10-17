'Not Condoned!': 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Throws Drink On Joe Gorga During Verbal Scuffle In NYC Hotel Lobby

RadarOnline.com has learned that network insiders were not pleased with what happened, nor do they condone that type of behavior.

Aydin previously spoke out about the Gorgas' future on RHONJ, insinuating that it was bleak due to their feud with family member Teresa Giudice.

She said they were "holding on for dear life" and are "gonna say whatever they need to say to keep them on [the show]."