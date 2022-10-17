'Not Condoned!': 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Throws Drink On Joe Gorga During Verbal Scuffle In NYC Hotel Lobby
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at Joe Gorga in a shocking video captured after BravoCon 2022 following drama with him and his wife, Melissa, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The dispute happened at the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City on Saturday after a heated exchange of words.
In a now-viral video making its rounds on social media, Aydin could be seen launching a plastic cup of ice water on one of the members of the Gorgas' team.
Aydin allegedly called Gorga "Popeye" as their verbal spat continued.
Eyewitnesses said Melissa had seen Jennifer in the lobby and called her a "loser" and a "wannabe."
Aydin fired back, according to PEOPLE, prompting Joe to get involved and a member of his team to step in. That's when she apparently chucked the beverage, soaking a hotel security guard who was attempting to break things up in the process.
"Melissa and Joe had enough of Jennifer's attacks behind their backs and her desperate attempt to involve herself in their family's business," one source said, while a second source claimed that Aydin "lives by a 'don't start one, won't be one' mantra."
RadarOnline.com has learned that network insiders were not pleased with what happened, nor do they condone that type of behavior.
Aydin previously spoke out about the Gorgas' future on RHONJ, insinuating that it was bleak due to their feud with family member Teresa Giudice.
She said they were "holding on for dear life" and are "gonna say whatever they need to say to keep them on [the show]."
Due to the lingering animosity between Giudice and Gorga, BravoCon organizers split the RHONJ panel into two.
Giudice and husband Luis Ruelas were on one panel and the Gorgas on another.
"Every day I hear something new that my brother's saying in the press. And this is why," Giudice said. "Family shouldn't be acting this way."
As for Gorga, he is just as upset with the fallout in his family.
"At this point, I just don't know what else to say. I'm tired. I'm tired of talking about this for 13 years," he told Page Six about his relationship with Giudice.