'Difficult Weekend': Melissa Gorga Addresses Rumors She's Leaving 'RHONJ' After Blowing Off Teresa's Wedding

Melissa Gorga set the record straight on rumors that she is leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey after addressing her and husband Joe Gorga's strained relationship with his sister, Teresa Giudice, following her co-star's lavish nuptials.

"People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I'm leaving the show," Melissa, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories after her comments took over the Twittersphere. "This is how rumors get started. I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving."