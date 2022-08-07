Melissa & Joe Gorga REFUSED To Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding Following Alleged 'RHONJ' Reunion Drama

Joe and Melissa are believed to have been planning to attend the wedding until sometime late last week after a conflict that occurred between the two couples after rumors about the Gorga's marriage surfaced online.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," a separate source spilled. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's telling that Teresa didn't have one relative at her wedding," the source added, noting that Teresa's cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri were also absent from their big day. "But that's the choice Teresa made."