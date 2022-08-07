Melissa & Joe Gorga REFUSED To Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding Following Alleged 'RHONJ' Reunion Drama
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens on Saturday, August 6, surrounded by their closest friends and family — but two people were notably absent from their special day.
Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars' nuptials. Sources tell Radar it has to do with drama that happened during the taping of the show's highly anticipated reunion show.
Joe and Melissa are believed to have been planning to attend the wedding until sometime late last week after a conflict that occurred between the two couples after rumors about the Gorga's marriage surfaced online.
"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," a separate source spilled. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."
"It's telling that Teresa didn't have one relative at her wedding," the source added, noting that Teresa's cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri were also absent from their big day. "But that's the choice Teresa made."
"Viewers will see, but after the continued attacks, it's clear the healthiest thing for Joe and Melissa to do is walk away," a third insider revealed. "They just want to find peace, especially for their three children."
"Melissa and Joe's efforts to make family a priority with Teresa are exhausted," the insider continued. "Sometimes removing the toxic energy from your life is the only way forward."
Despite brewing feuds, Teresa looked stunning as she walked down the aisle in a strapless, mermaid-style gown as a matching crown of diamonds neatly held her wedding veil in place.
Also in attendance at the reality star couple's nuptials were The Real host Loni Love, The Real Housewives of Atlanta personalities Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. RHONJ's Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola, The Real Housewives Of New York's Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, and more.
