JonBenet Ramsey's Father Fondly Remembers 'Smart, Outgoing' Daughter On What Have Been Slain Child's 32nd Birthday

John Ramsey took a moment to fondly remember his late daughter on what would have been her 32nd birthday.

One of the most tragic and mysterious true crime cases of all time, JonBenet Ramsey was brutally murdered at the tender age of six. Her body was discovered in her family's basement in their Boulder, Colo. home on December 26, 1996. Her death was quickly ruled a homicide, but no one has been convicted in connection with her murder.