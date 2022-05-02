Boulder Police Defend Handling Of JonBenet Murder Investigation, As Her Dad Calls For Case To Be Taken Away From Them

Following Mr. Ramsey’s address on Saturday, and his announcement regarding the petition asking Governor Polis to allow an independent agency to test the DNA, the BPD released a statement defending their ongoing investigative efforts in connection to the suspected murder of JonBenet more than 25 years ago.

"We have a shared goal to bring justice — and hopefully some peace — to JonBenet’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss," Police Chief Maris Herold said in the statement on Sunday.

"Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped. That includes new ways to use DNA technology,” he continued while speaking on behalf of himself and his police department. “We’ve always used state of the art technology as it has been at the forefront of this investigation.”

“Every time the DNA technology changed, we worked to make sure the evidence could be tested,” Chief Herold said, before adding the investigation into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey "has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department."