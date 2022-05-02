Boulder Police Defend Handling Of JonBenet Murder Investigation, As Her Dad Calls For Case To Be Taken Away From Them
The Boulder Police Department recently defended their handling of the investigation into the death of JonBenet Ramsey after her father demanded an independent agency be allowed to test DNA in connection to the unsolved case, Radar has learned.
On Saturday, John Ramsey announced that he was starting a petition requesting Colorado Governor Jared Polis allow an independent agency test potential evidence connected to the murder of his daughter instead of the BPD.
The shocking announcement took place as Mr. Ramsey was speaking at CrimeCon 2022 in Las Vegas in front of thousands of guests that included everyone from victims of crimes to law enforcement figures to scientists who work in forensic science.
"We can't let the murder of a child be left up to local police. They're just big enough that they think they know everything, and they don't," he said on Saturday while addressing the audience after criticizing the BPD for their "arrogance," "pride," "ego" and inexperience when they first started investigating his daughter’s death in December 1996.
Following Mr. Ramsey’s address on Saturday, and his announcement regarding the petition asking Governor Polis to allow an independent agency to test the DNA, the BPD released a statement defending their ongoing investigative efforts in connection to the suspected murder of JonBenet more than 25 years ago.
"We have a shared goal to bring justice — and hopefully some peace — to JonBenet’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss," Police Chief Maris Herold said in the statement on Sunday.
"Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped. That includes new ways to use DNA technology,” he continued while speaking on behalf of himself and his police department. “We’ve always used state of the art technology as it has been at the forefront of this investigation.”
“Every time the DNA technology changed, we worked to make sure the evidence could be tested,” Chief Herold said, before adding the investigation into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey "has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department."
As RadarOnline.com reported, John Ramsey’s criticism towards the BPD’s investigative efforts came just a few months after JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew also slammed the police department for how they handled the investigation into his little sister’s death.
"I’ve had a handful of meetings that I’ve requested over the years," the now 48-year-old said in December just before the 25th anniversary of his sister’s passing. "The purpose was to encourage them to pursue DNA testing but it’s a one-sided relationship.”
"They don’t say anything to me. They just say it’s an ongoing investigation,” added.
Like his father, John Andrew was interested in the DNA component and the fact that the technology in DNA testing has dramatically evolved in the 25 years since JonBenet’s murder, suggesting that is a channel that should be pursued to potentially identify the perpetrator guilty of killing the 6-year-old child beauty queen on December 25, 1996.
"It’s going to take a strong investigator. There are a lot of personalities and egos," John Andrew continued. "But now there's a technology component and we need an investigator to tap into it. I don't care who it is whether it's someone inside Boulder police or someone else.”
“I just want someone to get to a podium and say we have our guy."
Despite the Ramseys’ skepticism regarding the BPD’s ability to properly and competently investigate the murder of JonBenet, the police department recently announced that they looked into more than 1,000 tips in connection to the 6-year-old’s death, as well as tested more than 800 DNA samples in an effort to officially identify who it was that broke into the Ramsey’s house on that fateful Christmas and took JonBenet’s life.