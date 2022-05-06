'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Reveals The REAL Reason Dolores Catania Wasn't Invited To Her Engagement Party

Dolores previously speculated there was "a reason behind it," but couldn't put her finger on why. "What I can tell you is it was not because Teresa and I weren't getting along."

The star, who joined RHONJ in season 7, guessed it was because she had not gone on double dates with Teresa and Luis, adding that she wasn't going to hold it against her pal.

"It's not about me and it's not about the people who called me and said you should have been invited and it's not about any of that. It's about you’re happy and this guy is good to you and your kids. And really that's really all I care about," Dolores said during her appearance on the Two T's in a Pod podcast in April.