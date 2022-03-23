Joe 2.0? 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice New Fiancé Luis Ruelas Hit With $113k Lawsuit

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, is facing a $113,000 lawsuit from a vendor that worked with ​​Produce Depot, a company he is involved with.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is suing Produce Depot, Luis, 47, and a business partner, claiming they sold “fresh fruit and vegetables” to the company, which in turn “failed and refused to pay for the commodities it ordered, received, and accepted from Plaintiff, despite due demand,” court docs filed in September 2021 and obtained by The Sun reveal.

Docs state that Luis and a business partner “are or were owners, officers, directors, members and/or at least 10 percent shareholders of Produce Depot during the relevant time period, making them ‘responsibly connected.’”