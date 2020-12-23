Teresa Giudice Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Is Instagram Official With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, Calls Him the 'Best Thing' in 2020 The 'RHONJ' star called him the 'best thing that came out of 2020.'

Instagram official! Teresa Giudice introduced her boyfriend, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, to her millions of followers with two social media posts on Tuesday, December 22.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, captioned her first pic, which showed the businessman, 46, wrapping his arm around her waist. In a second snap, Teresa and Ruelas cozied up by a Christmas tree alongside the caption, “It’s OFFICIAL.”

The reality star’s relationship confirmation comes days after the duo were spotted sharing a smooch in New York City after a romantic date night on December 12. Photos obtained by New York Post’s Page Six showed the couple removing their face masks to lock lips after a dinner at the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar. Relationship rumors between Giudice and Ruelas first started swirling in November. At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that the two were more than friends and a source told the publication that their romance was “very new, but they are happy.”

Teresa shared her first pic with Ruelas via Facebook in November, two months after finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Joe Giudice, with whom she shares four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. The couple’s 20-year marriage came to an end in December 2019. Prior to their split, Joe was deported to his native Italy in October 2019 following a 41-month prison sentence. He and Teresa both spent time in jail after pleading guilty to fraud charges in March 2014.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show this past October, Joe explained that the distance between him and Teresa was the real reason for their split. “I’m over here, she’s over there [in New Jersey],” he said at the time. “There’s no way it’s going to work, no matter where I’m at.”

Joe, for his part, has also moved on with someone new. “I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he also told Wendy Williams. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me.”