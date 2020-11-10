Moving on! Teresa Giudice has a new man in her life nearly one year after splitting from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, introduced fans to her new man via Facebook on Monday, November 9. “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend,” the mother of four captioned the social media post that showed her standing at a football game while her beau — whose name is reportedly Luis “Louie” Ruelas — has his hand around her waist. A source has since told Us Weekly that their relationship is “very new, but they are happy.”

The Bravo star’s new romance comes two months after Teresa and her ex, Joe, finalized their divorce, which Us Weekly confirmed in September. Together the couple shares four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

“They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” a separate insider told the publication at the time. “Joe is in Italy for now, and Teresa is in New Jersey. Their primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

The RHONJ stars’ 20-year marriage came to an end after Joe was ordered by a judge to return to his native Italy following a 41-month prison sentence. Both he and Teresa served time after pleading guilty to fraud charges in March 2014. The couple noted that the distance between New Jersey and Italy was a major factor when it came to ending their marriage.

“The distance, you know what I mean, and then how’s it going to work?” Joe said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in October. “I’m over here, she’s over there [in New Jersey]. There’s no way it’s going to work, no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do, pull the kids out of Jersey bring them over here? It just won’t work.”