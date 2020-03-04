A Real Ruckus! The Wildest Reality TV Fights of All Time

Since MTV basically invented the opiate of the masses that became reality TV one thing has been a constant — conflict. Regardless of the medium, disagreements lie at the heart of any good drama, so it should surprise no one that there have been so many reality show fights.

MORE: The biggest Real Housewives fights of 2018 revealed!

Exploring reality TV history this list documents the most epic of those battles. These appear in order from the simple — yet defiant — act of pouring wine over someone’s head to a full on brawl that resulted in reality stars sent packing because of their violent ways.

MORE: Don’t miss the latest on everything reality TV!

Who’s on the top reality show fights list? You know those meatballs from Jersey Shore will be on here — such as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — and so will some Real Housewives of New York and Real Housewives of New Jersey. But there are a few that should surprise you as well given that one doesn’t normally think of Dancing with the Stars as a landscape for a duel or even a war of words.

Get ready because the bell has rung, and it is time to answer that burning question: What was the worst reality TV fight? Contestants get in the ring. Ding ding!